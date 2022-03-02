INDUSTRY-DISRUPTING SILICON NANOWIRE BATTERY COMPANY AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO LIST ON NYSE THROUGH MERGER WITH KENSINGTON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. IV

PR Newswire

Amprius Technologies, Inc. has entered into a business combination agreement with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: KCAC.U); upon closing, the combined company's common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AMPX"

Amprius is transforming electric mobility by developing, manufacturing, and selling the most powerful lithium-ion batteries on the commercial market today

Amprius currently provides its batteries to the aviation and defense industries, including customers such as Airbus and the U.S. Army, with plans to deliver its technology to additional markets including the automotive industry

The transaction assumes approximately $430 million in gross proceeds raised through the business combination, including $230 million of cash in trust and up to $200 million in additional equity financing

FREMONT, Calif. and WESTBURY, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc. ("Amprius"), the leader in lithium-ion batteries with its Si Nanowire Anode Platform, and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("Kensington") (NYSE: KCAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Amprius becoming a publicly-listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Amprius Technologies, Inc. and its common stock will trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol "AMPX."

Founded in 2008, Amprius develops, manufactures, and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries using its innovative, patent-protected silicon nanowire anode technology. Amprius batteries offer highest energy density for longer endurance and higher performance when compared to lithium-ion batteries that utilize graphite anodes.

The market-leading performance of Amprius' 100% silicon anode battery is expected to accelerate the development of electric mobility, with the goal of making Amprius silicon nanowire anode technology a mainstream technology in the lithium-ion battery industry. Amprius batteries' high-energy and high-power capabilities are uniquely positioned to address the aviation, defense and electric vehicle markets. Amprius is currently delivering commercial batteries to the aviation and defense markets, with customers that include Airbus and AeroVironment. Having reached commercialization in the aviation and defense markets, Amprius is primed to make significant advancements, including, at the appropriate time, accessing additional markets including the automotive industry.

Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius, commented: "Today represents a significant milestone for Amprius. A merger with Kensington – who has extensive expertise and operating capabilities in the automotive and electric mobility sectors – will help us realize the full potential of our industry-disrupting technology. The superior performance of our silicon nanowire anode battery is unmatched in the commercial market. We believe Amprius will help power the mobility revolution and that the proceeds from this transaction, along with the partnership and support of Kensington's world-class team, will enable us to significantly scale our production capabilities to meet the overwhelming demand for our silicon nanowire anode batteries."

Justin Mirro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kensington, added: "We are so impressed with Amprius and extremely pleased to announce our business combination with this great company. Amprius is already the market leader, and we are excited about combining their proven technology and commercialization with our manufacturing and public market experience to help the company meet demand. Amprius is truly advancing electric mobility today, and we are thrilled to support them in making the world better for generations to come."

Transaction Overview

The business combination values Amprius at an implied pro forma enterprise value of $939 million, assuming no redemptions by our public stockholders in connection with closing and the payment of estimated transaction expenses. The boards of directors of both Kensington and Amprius have approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, subject to, among other things, the approval by Kensington's stockholders and satisfaction or waiver of other conditions stated in the definitive documentation.

The transaction will result in gross proceeds of approximately $430 million to Amprius, comprised of $230 million of cash held in Kensington's trust, before redemptions, and up to $200 million in additional equity financing to be raised prior to the closing of the business combination.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Kensington with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is serving as legal advisor and Marcum is serving as auditor to Kensington. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is serving as financial advisor, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal advisor, and SingerLewak is serving as auditor to Amprius.

Investor Conference Call Information

Amprius and Kensington will host a joint investor conference call at 9:00am today, May 12, 2022, to discuss the proposed transaction. To listen to the prepared remarks via telephone dial 1-844-826-3033 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5185 (International) and an operator will assist you. A telephone replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode: 10166703 through May 26, 2022. The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here.

A transcript of this conference call can also be found on Amprius' Investor Relations page and will be filed by Kensington with the SEC.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells.

For additional information, please visit amprius.com.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: KCAC.U) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the automotive and automotive-related sector. Kensington's management team of Justin Mirro, Dieter Zetsche, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Dan Huber is supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Nicole Nason, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle, and Matt Simoncini.

Kensington's units, subunits and warrants are currently trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "KCAC.U," "KCA.U," and "KCAC.WS," respectively. Each "KCAC.U" unit contains one subunit and 1 warrant. Each "KCA.U" subunit contains one share of Kensington common stock and 1 warrant. A holder of the subunit will only be able to retain the 1 warrant underlying the subunit if the holder elects not to redeem the subunit in connection with the Business Combination. The subunits will not separate into shares of common stock and warrants until the consummation of the Business Combination.

For additional information, please visit autospac.com.

