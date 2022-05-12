Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-844-200-6205

Toll Free Canada Dial-in: 1-833-950-0062

International Dial-In: +1 929-526-1599

Access Code: 305452

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10951/signet-jewelers-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-call/

Media Contact:
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL54918&sd=2022-05-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301545572.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL54918&Transmission_Id=202205120730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL54918&DateId=20220512
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus