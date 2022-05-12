MindMed to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Substance Use Disorders and Withdrawal Management

PR Newswire

- Webinar to feature presentations from Kelly E. Dunn, PhD, MBA, and Stuart Gitlow, MD, MPH, MBA, on Thursday, May 19 at 11:00am EDT -

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on substance use disorders and withdrawal management on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00am EDT.

The webinar will feature presentations from key opinion leaders Kelly E. Dunn, PhD, MBA (Johns Hopkins School of Medicine) and Stuart Gitlow, MD, MPH, MBA (Past President of the American Society of Addiction Medicine) who will discuss substance use disorders, the current treatment landscape for opioid use disorder, and the unmet medical need in the management of opioid withdrawal.

Following presentations by Drs. Dunn and Gitlow, the MindMed leadership team will provide an overview of the MM-110 (zolunicant) clinical development program and discuss its therapeutic potential in substance use disorders. MM-110 is an α3β4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that offers a novel mechanism to address a critical gap in current opioid use disorder treatment.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.

Kelly E. Dunn , PhD, MBA is an Associate Professor in the Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine . Dr. Dunn has worked in the area of opioid use disorder treatment and withdrawal mitigation since 2005 and has served as the Principal Investigator on grants. Dr. Dunn earned her PhD in Human Behavioral Pharmacology from the University of Vermont , her MS in Applied Biopsychology from the University of New Orleans and her MBA from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business.

, MD, MPH, MBA is Past President of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and Past Chair of the AMA's Council of Science and Public Health. He currently serves as a Medical Consultant to the Federal Air Surgeon at the Federal Aviation Administration. Dr. Gitlow obtained his MD at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai , completed his psychiatric and public health training at University of Pittsburgh and a forensic psychiatry fellowship at Harvard University .

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including history of negative cash flows; limited operating history; incurrence of future losses; availability of additional capital; lack of product revenue; compliance with laws and regulations; difficulty associated with research and development; risks associated with clinical trials or studies; heightened regulatory scrutiny; early stage product development; clinical trial risks; regulatory approval processes; novelty of the psychedelic inspired medicines industry; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and the risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

