VOYAGER DIGITAL ROLLS OUT 1-1 LIVE MESSAGING SUPPORT FOR CUSTOMERS

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022
TSX: VOYG
OTCQX: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2
Company continues to rapidly expand its personalized customer support capabilities as well as multimedia information and education, building on its "Crypto for All" initiative
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing consumer cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it is currently rolling out Live Messaging Support for Voyager customers, available through Voyager's award-winning mobile app, from 8am – 8pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
"Voyager support is now as easy as a text with one of our expert team members," said Steve Ehrlich, Voyager's CEO and co-founder. "To keep pace with customer growth over the past 12 months, we have dramatically increased our highly-trained customer support team, adding specialists across the United States. Today, we are adding industry-leading tools and capabilities to connect this expertise with customers through a new, dynamic channel that continues our laser-focus on building a world-class, customer-first organization centered on digital assets."
To access the new Live Messaging Support feature that provides text communication through the Voyager app with an expert support team member, customers can:
- Go to the Voyager mobile app and tap on the "Accounts" symbol on the far right of the lower navigation bar.
- Scroll to the "Help" section, then tap the "?" icon in the purple bubble in the lower right corner.
This will initiate a chat session with VAL, Voyager's virtual assistant, that will either answer a customer's question immediately, route directly to Live Messaging Support, or request that a ticket be submitted for more detailed analysis. Voyager's Live Messaging Support seamlessly initiates a conversation with one of our team members, during available hours, starting a text thread that is accessible at the customer's convenience.
Voyager plans to expand on this capability by providing live, text-based support through additional channels in the future.
In addition to introducing Live Messaging Support, Voyager is expanding customer information and communication through a series of video conversations between Stephen Ehrlich and leading voices in the financial and crypto world, as well as high-profile Voyager customers. The company is also piloting a video component to its weekly Market Roundup. These videos can be viewed on Voyager's YouTube channel.
Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost-efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.
