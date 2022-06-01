Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATON IN JUNE INVESTOR EVENTS

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022

OTCQX: VYGVF
TSX: VOYG
FRA: UCD2

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in June 2022:

Voyager_Digital__Canada__Ltd__VOYAGER_DIGITAL_ANNOUNCES_PARTICIP.jpg

June 1st – Craig-Hallum's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
June 7th – LD Micro Invitational
June 8thPiper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
June 21stLytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference
June 23rdBofA Web3 & Digital Assets Day
June 24th – BetterInvesting 70th National Convention

For more information about investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.

About Voyager Digital Ltd

Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost-efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Kevin Rodriguez
Investor Relations
(212) 547-8807
[email protected]

Voyager Public Relations Team
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=VA73341&sd=2022-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-announces-participaton-in-june-investor-events-301557879.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA73341&Transmission_Id=202206010745PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA73341&DateId=20220601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus