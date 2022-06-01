Cortes Campers Adds New Exclusive Dealer in Michigan with $385,000 Order

PR Newswire

EUCLID, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Lighting Group Inc. (OTC: USLG) today announced that Cortes Campers, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, received an initial purchase order worth $385,000 from its newest exclusive dealer based in Michigan. The campers are expected to be delivered during the second half of 2022.

"We are excited to expand our exclusive dealer network to include the state of Michigan with an initial order of $385,000. Michigan has close to 500 RV parks, which offer a perfect way to explore Michigan's beautiful scenery," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group. "Over the past three quarters, Cortes Campers has seen an upward trend from RV enthusiasts and first-time buyers wanting to buy a molded fiberglass camper that is lightweight, strong, and durable. To meet demand, Cortes Campers goal is to have exclusive dealer representation in nearly every state in the U.S. by the end of summer."

"Smaller RV travel trailers, like Cortes Campers 17-ft tow-behind, are extremely popular, affordable, and user-friendly. They are easier to tow, maintain, and store, and they give campers the freedom to travel in remote, off-grid locations. The '2022 RV Travel Trends Report' by Outdoorsy found that first-time RV users are now the majority of customers – with an estimated 63% of respondents surveyed preferring to drive versus fly. With our current forecast, we remain on target to produce the campers required to meet the goal of 20 per week by the fourth quarter of 2022."

Unlike traditional recreational vehicles, Cortes Campers builds its RV travel trailers with the strength of a boat. There is no wood in the construction of the RVs, only the highest quality fiberglass composites and marine coatings. Cortes Campers offers a camper that is immune to corrosion and rot, and is lightweight and strong, all at a competitive price.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries – Cortes Campers, LLC, a manufacturer of molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, a boat manufacturer; and Futuro Houses, LLC, a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.

For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Darrow Associates

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cortes-campers-adds-new-exclusive-dealer-in-michigan-with-385-000-order-301558752.html

SOURCE US Lighting Group