AbbVie Awards 45 Scholarships to U.S. Students Living with Chronic, Immune-Mediated Diseases in Their Pursuit of Higher Education

Since 2016, the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship program has helped more than 300 students impacted by immune-mediated diseases across rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie today announced the 2022-2023 class of recipients of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship, which provides financial support to students living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases pursuing higher education in the United States. As part of AbbVie's leadership and commitment to the immunology community, the scholarship seeks to empower students as they pursue a degree and a life not defined by their diseases.

"While living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases that are often difficult to manage, recipients of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship have made an impact in their communities and exemplified determination to overcome challenges," said Patrick Horber, M.D., president, U.S. Immunology, AbbVie. "As a trusted leader in immunology, AbbVie is proud to help support these students' academic journeys as they continue to take on inspiring challenges and pursue their ambitions to make a difference in their communities."

This year, AbbVie awarded scholarships to 45 recipients after receiving more than 1,000 applications from students with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and disease experiences throughout the U.S. Qualified applicants were selected based on academic performance, their ability to serve as a positive role model in their community, essay submission and recommendation letter.

"The AbbVie Immunology Scholarship will help me carve a path forward and expand my career in healthcare management while living with ankylosing spondylitis and supporting my young family," said Alaa-adeen Ahmad, 2022-2023 scholarship recipient and Capella University student. "With my doctorate degree, I hope to become a healthcare quality and safety manager so that I can make a difference by improving the patient experience and helping others within the community."

AbbVie is committed to transforming patients' lives, so they can have the opportunity to live a life unhindered by their chronic, immune-mediated conditions. Since launching in 2016, the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship has helped more than 300 students living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases pursue higher education in the U.S. To see a list of 2022-2023 AbbVie Immunology Scholarship recipients, visit www.AbbVieImmunologyScholarship.com.

Students living with diseases across dermatology, gastroenterology and rheumatology and seeking an associate, bachelor's, master's or doctorate degree are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Those interested in applying for the 2023-2024 AbbVie Immunology Scholarship starting in October 2022 can sign up here to be notified when the application period opens.

About the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship

The AbbVie Immunology Scholarship provides financial support to exceptional students living with immune-mediated diseases and pursuing higher education in the United States. Through this scholarship, AbbVie's passion for patient care is extended to empower students as they pursue a degree and a life not defined by their disease. It is not necessary for scholarship applicants to have taken, currently take, or intend to take in the future, any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and this is not a consideration in the selection criteria. Visit www.AbbvieImmunologyScholarship.com to learn more.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

