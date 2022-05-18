Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in the Citi Movement Disorder & Epilepsy Co-Panel, on May 18, 2022, and present virtually in a fireside chat format at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Hybrid Conference, which is taking place May 23-26, 2022.



Presentation Details:

Title: Citi Movement Disorders / Epilepsy Co-Panel

Date/Time: May 18, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET

Date/Time: May 18, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET

Title: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Details: The presentation webcast will be available beginning Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET.

To access an archived webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation following the event, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors Relations section of Longboard’s website at https://www.longboardpharma.com/. The presentation will be archived on the website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c (5-HT2c) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Longboard’s participation in the upcoming conferences, Longboard’s clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop and deliver medicines, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.



