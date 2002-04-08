Bellerophon Announces Poster Presentation at Upcoming American Thoracic Society 2022 International Conference

WARREN, N.J., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming American Thoracis Society (ATS) 2022 International Conference, being held May 13-18, 2022, in San Francisco, CA.
Presentation Details
- Session C103: It's not just about IPF
- Poster Title: A Phase 2 Trial of INOpulse in Patients with Sarcoidosis Associated Pulmonary Hypertension (SAPH) Requiring Supplemental Oxygen
- Presenter – Robert Baughman, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati
- Date/Time – Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:15 PM Pacific Time
- Location – Room 9-10 (South Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center
The ePoster will be released on the day of presentation, will be available in the ePoster Viewing Site and accessible to conference attendees. Additional details can be found at the ATS 2022 website.
About Bellerophon
Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.
|Contacts
|LifeSci Advisors:
|Brian Ritchie
|(212) 915-2578
|[email protected]