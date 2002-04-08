Phunware Sets May 2022 Financial Conference Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in May 2022.

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (May 16 – 19, 2022)

Virtually presenting on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time and virtually participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Executives: CEO Alan Knitowski, CFO Matt Anne, COO Randall Crowder

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (May 23 – May 26, 2022)

Presenting Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time and participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Executives: CEO Alan Knitowski, CFO Matt Anne, COO Randall Crowder

