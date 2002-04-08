Otonomo to Participate in Investor Conferences in May

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd.(Otonomo), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in May:



17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one meetings

When: Presentation scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 19th

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Format: In-person fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Where: The Beverly Hilton Hotel

When: Fireside chat scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 25th

Citi's 2022 Car of the Future Virtual Symposium

Format: Virtual fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

When: Info to be posted here. Scheduled for Wednesday, May 25th

Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference

Format: In-person panel discussion and one-on-one meetings

Where: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York

When: Panel: Understanding the Opportunity of the Automotive Intelligence Ecosystem scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 26th

About Otonomo

Otonomo ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io

