Correlate Infrastructure Partners Launches 'Portfolio Health' Platform to Address $190B Annual Energy Spend in US Buildings

BOISE, Idaho, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. ( CIPI) (“Correlate” or the “Company”) today announces the unveiling of a new platform product, Correlate Portfolio Health, that gives commercial real estate owners unparalleled visibility and flexibility into energy optimization and procurement across building portfolios. Correlate Portfolio Health is part of the Company’s complete suite of portfolio-scale development and finance platforms, offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, management services, and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

“Correlate Infrastructure Partners is making energy management and procurement transparent and cost-effective as we digitize the process that has been archaic for way too long. We are excited to be at the forefront of an industry that is at an inflection point, and we are eager to begin working to change the way commercial real estate owners optimize energy assets,” stated Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate. “Whether you are a commercial business just starting your ESG journey or a building asset owner looking to advance to digital procurement solutions, we are there to bring you into the modern energy era. Correlate provides the platform that makes energy optimization easy going forward.”

In a recent report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, it is stated that businesses and federal, state and local governments own, operate and use 93 billion square feet of U.S. real estate and account for 18% of U.S. primary energy use — more than all of Canada's energy consumption — and $190 billion in energy expenditures every year. Commercial buildings consume 13.6 quads of electricity (35% of electricity consumed in the U.S) and generate 826 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions (16% of all U.S. carbon dioxide emissions). Optimizing energy use in commercial buildings has a tremendous positive impact on our environment and energy security and saves money that can be used to help grow U.S. businesses. In addition, energy optimization in commercial buildings creates good, skilled and needed jobs in construction and technology. Correlate Portfolio Health helps drive this innovation in facility improvement with precision and ease and facilitates net operating income for energy assets at scale across building portfolios. Building owners opting into Correlate Portfolio Health will typically secure new income of $0.20-$1+ per square foot within a year through the platform recommendations and Correlate’s innovative energy solution contract bidding process. Correlate Portfolio Health drives competition, time savings and financial transparency.

What does Correlate Portfolio Health cost?

Building owners opt in for the service for no upfront charge in select U.S. utility markets. The service will auto-renew unless canceled. Over time, similar to platforms like Airbnb or Uber, a service fee is added per energy improvement transaction completed via the Correlate Portfolio Health platform, should the customer move forward with beneficial contracts secured for the facility.

What will Correlate Portfolio Health provide?

Facility and portfolio-level energy, cost and carbon saving recommendation reports for accurate business cases, including 100% project funding for each recommendation. “Apples to apples” bid process by solution (HVAC, lighting, controls, solar, roofing, commodity, etc.) as needed. Custom funding analysis, including all local, state and federal rebates or grants. On-demand, live energy analysts and program managers provide independent consultation, execution support and ongoing management reporting. Quarterly portfolio management reviews. As applicable, measurement and verification of savings from projects completed. Bill audit with a robust online reporting suite.

What makes Correlate Portfolio Health unique and different?

Our award-winning platform, developed with the U.S. Department of Energy, accurately quantifies the costs and benefits of over 35 facility improvements, including solar and storage technologies. When combined with available project financing, this allows the majority of facilities that don't have the technical and financial resources to manage energy and improvement projects to proactively do so. This provides true leverage and execution support for today’s overstretched facility, energy and sustainability teams.

Correlate Portfolio Health simplifies complex energy assessment, procurement and funding of deferred maintenance (HVAC, roofing) with new energy efficiency options, on-site generation (like solar + storage), and commodity energy contracts using advanced modeling. Recommendations are solution, vendor and funding path agnostic, tuned to client metrics and goals set at activation.

What do we need to get started and succeed together?

Opt-In Program: Correlate Portfolio Health needs access to energy usage and bill cost data via secure online access, a letter of authorization or equivalent to produce accurate financial recommendations, reports and assessments. Credentials to the existing Energy Star Portfolio Manager populated with facility and bill details are also a quick option.

Engage and Define Success: Participate in a 30-minute online onboarding meeting or call to customize your service. Immediate needs and longer-term goals, as related to cost, energy and carbon savings over a period of time, are identified here, including financial decision metrics that guide workflow decisions, bidding, screening (cash flow, IRR, ROI, etc.) and ongoing reports to management.

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. ( CIPI) offers a complete suite of clean energy solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

Correlate is a portfolio-scale development and finance platform offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, management services, and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

