SAB Biotherapeutics to Present at 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics ( SABS), announced today its participation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which takes place May 23-26, 2022. As part of the conference, the company’s management team will participate in a live Fireside Chat on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 am EDT / 8:00 am CDT.

An on-demand webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.sabbiotherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the SAB website for 90 days following the presentation.

H.C. Wainwright hosted events are intended for prospective and existing H.C. Wainwright clients only. To request a one-on-one meeting with management or to participate at the live event, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative with interest.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies with a focus on building a leading immune and autoimmune disorders pipeline. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies.

For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

