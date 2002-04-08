CSX Honors 65 Customers with 28th Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) presented 65 customers with the company’s annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their outstanding contribution to the safe transportation of hazardous materials in 2021.
The Chemical Safety Excellence Awards were presented to customers who shipped at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials with CSX during the year without a release due to controllable factors. The winners, representing a wide range of industry segments, shipped over 185,000 carloads of hazard materials on the CSX network in 2021.
CSX gave special recognition to the global chemical company Kemira, which led all hazard materials shippers with 21 consecutive years as a CSX award winner. Also receiving special recognition were ExxonMobil Chemical Company and Messer North America, which reached their 10-consecutive-year milestone as award winners; and Americas Styrenics, Ascend Performance Materials, and Shintech, which reached five consecutive years without a non-accidental release.
“CSX understands the commitment required by customers to achieve the Chemical Safety Excellence Award standard, which is why we publicly recognize those who contribute so effectively toward protecting communities and our employees,” said Kevin Boone, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “As an industry safety leader, CSX seeks to promote safety excellence not just within our company, but with all of our business partners and in all of our communities.”
2021 CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award Winners:
Advansix
Afton Chemical
Altivia Chemicals
Americas Styrenics
Arkema
Ascend Performance Materials
Ashta Chemicals
BASF Corporation
BP Products North America
Cargill
Cenovus Energy
Centennial Energy
CFF Industries
Chemtrade Logistics
CHHS
Citgo Petroleum
ConocoPhillips
Cornerstone Chemical
Crestwood Services
Dow Chemical
Environmental Protection & Improvement
Evonik Corporation
ExxonMobil Chemical
Gibson Energy
Gunvor USA
H.J. Baker
Heritage Environmental Services
Ice Service Group
Indorama Ventures
Ineos Olefins & Polymers
Ineos Phenol
Ineos Styrolution
Inv Nylon Chemicals
Irving Oil
Jones-Hamilton
Kemira
Koch Methanol
Koppers Industries
Markwest Hydrocarbon
Messer North America
Methanex Methanol
Nan Ya Plastics
Norfalco
Nucor
Nutrien
Occidental Chemical
Olin
PBF Holding
Phillips 66
Poet Biorefining
Reagent Chemical & Research
Renewable Products Marketing Group
Rohm & Haas
Sabic
Sasol Chemicals USA
Shintech
Southern Chemical
Suncor Energy
Targa Resources
The Andersons
United Refining
Univar Solutions
Valero Marketing and Supply
Vantage Corn Processors
Westlake Chemical
About CSX
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).
