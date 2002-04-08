Parsons Continues to be Employer Of Choice for Minorities and Women

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) today announced three recent awards highlighting the company’s dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and recognizing it as a positive working environment for minorities and women. The company has routinely been listed as a destination employer focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.



The awards received were:

Minority Engineer Magazine: Top 50 Employers 2022 (#35)

Washington Business Journal: Top 17 Corporate Diversity Index – Large Companies in Greater D.C. (#13)

Woman Engineer Magazine: Top 50 Employers 2022 (#21)



Parsons experienced a 34% increase in diversity representation across the enterprise in 2021, including a 33% increase of women in leadership. The company’s commitment to diversity is also evidenced by its executive leadership team and Board of Directors, representing 50% and 44% diversity, respectively.

“Our community of innovators strives to deliver a positive, engaging, employee experience that unleashes the power of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Susan Balaguer, chief human resources officer for Parsons. “By creating a space for employees to be their unique selves, we’re continuing to make Parsons a global employer of choice for top talent in every market we serve. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in advancing a diverse workforce, and remain committed to increasing representation in our workforce.”

Parsons embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion in every aspect of its identity as a way to drive corporate culture, spark innovation, and enhance business growth. The company established a DEI Council in 2017 to unify and prioritize its focus on establishing a community of unique people, backgrounds, thoughts, voices, and experiences, resulting in increased employee engagement and participation. Parsons also embraces its six employee resource groups supporting veterans, women, the LGBTQ+ community and people of color to drive inclusion and equity throughout its global, ethnically diverse workforce.

In early 2022, Parsons was recognized with a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Equity Index for active support and inclusion of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community. The company has also been recognized by Military Times, GI Jobs, and the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve for its support to the military veteran community and its position as an excellent company for veteran empowerment.

To read Parsons’ 2022 ESG report and learn more about the company’s DEI initiatives, please visit: www.parsons.com/care/

