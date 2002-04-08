Agios to Present Clinical and Translational Data at the European Hematology Association Annual Congress

– Agios to Present New Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO) Data from ACTIVATE Phase 3 Study of PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) in Adults with PK Deficiency Who Do Not Receive Regular Transfusions –



– Agios to Present New Clinical Data Demonstrating the Normalization of Hemoglobin Levels with Long-term Treatment of PYRUKYND® in Adults with PK Deficiency –

– New Clinical Data from Investigator-Sponsored ESTIMATE Phase 2 Study of PYRUKYND® in Sickle Cell Disease to Be Presented –

– Agios to Host Investor Webcast on June 13 at 8 a.m. ET –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced that clinical and translational data will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, hosted virtually and in person in Vienna on June 9-12, 2022.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and are available online on the EHA meeting library website. All presentations can be accessed on demand by registered meeting attendees on the EHA Virtual Congress platform on Friday, June 20.

Agios-led Abstracts:

Poster Presentations

Title: Long-term Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Pyruvate Kinase Activator Mitapivat in Adults With Non–transfusion-dependent Alpha- or Beta-thalassemia

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1522

Presenting Author: Kevin H. M. Kuo, M.D., Division of Hematology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Title: Comorbidities and Complications Across Genotypes in Adult Patients With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: Analysis From the Peak Registry

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1542

Presenting Author: Andreas Glenthøj, M.D., Department of Hematology, Rigshospitalet Copenhagen, Denmark

Title: Mitapivat Decreases the Need for Transfusions Secondary to Poorly Tolerated Anemia and Acute Events Compared to Placebo in Patients With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Not Regularly Transfused

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1543

Presenting Author: Hanny Al-Samkari, M.D., Division of Hematology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, United States

Title: Bone Mineral Density Remains Stable in Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Patients Receiving Long-term Treatment With Mitapivat

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1544

Presenting Author: Hanny Al-Samkari, M.D., Division of Hematology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, United States

Title: Durability of Hemoglobin Response and Reduction in Transfusion Burden Is Maintained Over Time in Patients With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Treated With Mitapivat in a Long-term Extension Study

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1545

Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace, M.D., Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Boston, MA, United States

Title: ACTIVATE-kidsT: Mitapivat in Children With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Regularly Transfused

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1546

Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace, M.D., Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Boston, MA, United States

Title: ACTIVATE-kids: Mitapivat in Children With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Not Regularly Transfused

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1547

Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace, M.D., Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Boston, MA, United States

Title: Long-term Treatment With Oral Mitapivat Is Associated With Normalization of Hemoglobin Levels in Patients With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1548

Presenting Author: Wilma Barcellini, M.D., Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan, Italy

Title: Characterizing Iron Overload by Age in Patients Diagnosed with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency – a Descriptive Analysis from the Peak Registry

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1562

Presenting Author: Paola Bianchi, BSc, Ph.D., Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico di Milano, Milan, Italy

Title: Mitapivat Improves Ineffective Erythropoiesis and Reduces Iron Overload in Patients With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1565

Presenting Author: Eduard J. van Beers, M.D., Van Creveldkliniek, Department of Internal Medicine, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands

Title: Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes in Mitapivat-treated Patients With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: A Descriptive Analysis From the Phase 3 ACTIVATE Trial

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1735

Presenting Author: Kevin H. M. Kuo, M.D., Division of Hematology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Publication Only

Title: Systematic Literature Review of Health-related Quality of Life Burden in Patients Across the Spectrum of Thalassemia

Abstract: PB2233

Lead Author: Khaled M. Musallam, M.D., Ph.D., Thalassemia Center, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Title: Pharmacokinetic Modeling and Simulation to Support Mitapivat Dose Selection Used in Pediatric Phase III Studies

Abstract: PB2247

Lead Author: Ophelia Yin, Ph.D., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, United States

Title: Healthcare Resource Utilization of Adult Patients With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: A Real World Study Using US Veterans Health Administration Data

Abstract: PB2359

Lead Author: Erin Zagadailov, Pharm.D., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, United States

Collaborator-led Abstracts:

Oral Presentations

Title: Evidence of Noninferiority of Mitapivat Versus Splenectomy in Murine Hereditary Spherocytosis

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 11 at 16:30 – 17:45 CEST (Hall A2-A3)

Abstract: S273

Presenter: Alessandro Mattè, Ph.D., University of Verona and AOUI Verona, Verona, Italy

Poster Presentations

Title: Pharmacodynamic Effects of AG-946, a Highly Potent Novel Activator of Pyruvate Kinase, In Ex Vivo Treatment of Red Blood Cells From Sickle Cell Disease Patients

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1492

Lead Author: Minke A.E. Rab, M.D., Ph.D., Central Diagnostic Laboratory – Research, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands

Title: Follow-up Results of a Phase 2 Study Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of Mitapivat Treatment, an Oral Pyruvate Kinase Activator, for up to 60 Weeks in Subjects With Sickle Cell Disease

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 at 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Abstract: P1501

Presenting Author: Myrthe J. van Dijk, Ph.D., Department of Central Diagnostic Laboratory - Research, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, Netherlands

Publication Only

Title: Adapting Patient Educational Approaches in Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: Europe and North America Findings From the AAC Patient and Caregiver Survey

Abstract: PB2345

Presenting Author: Wilma Barcellini, M.D., Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan, Italy

Conference Call Information

Agios will host a virtual investor event on June 13, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET to review select data from the EHA presentations. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at www.agios.com. The archived webcast will be available on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

