Backblaze Launches Channel Partner Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. ( BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud platform, today announced the launch of its Channel Partner Program. The launch—which follows the recent announcement of a capacity billing model exclusive to the channel, Backblaze B2 Reserve—includes a suite of benefits, rewards, and resources developed to uplevel ease of use and incentives for resellers and distributors who bring B2 Cloud Storage to their customers.



“When it comes to helping businesses get the best of what cloud services have to offer, no one does it better than the channel,” Elton Carneiro, Senior Director, Partnerships at Backblaze commented. “So, being able to give our Channel Partners the tools, support, and incentive to do more with B2 Cloud Storage is incredibly exciting.”

The program's principal aim is to support partners by helping them engage a broader group of customers with a wider variety of solutions. The program includes:

Joint marketing efforts, collateral, and promotional funds.

Channel exclusive pricing, rebates, and incentives.

Resources including staff support, automated deal registration, and lead passing.



“When Backblaze expressed interest in working with CloudBlue Marketplace, we were excited to bring them into the fold. Their ease-of-use and affordable price point make them a great offering to our existing resellers, especially those in the traditional IT, MSP, and media & entertainment space.”—Jess Warrington, General Manager, North America at CloudBlue

The Channel Partner program is open to inquiries now. Backblaze also announced that an exclusive partner portal and market development funds would be released to Channel Partners soon, along with other benefits. The company shared an in-depth description of the news on the Backblaze Blog earlier today.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with approximately 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

