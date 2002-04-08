Enochian Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Enochian BioSciences Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ( ENOB) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Enochian stock. Enochian investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company misled investors concerning Enochian's co-founder including the fact that the co-founder, Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, has a sordid criminal history. On May 25, 2022, Enochian published a press release admitting that Dr. Gumrukçu arrested, “and charged with serious crimes.”

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report outlining Dr. Gumrukçu's criminal history and alleges that the company and its pipeline are completely dependent on Dr. Gumrukçu. "Every product Enochian is investigating appears to have been licensed to it by Gumrukçu-controlled or affiliated entities or are otherwise based on his research." On this news shares of Enochian fell sharply in value.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising