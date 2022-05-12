M&T Bank Names Tyré Robinson Regional President for Tarrytown, NY Region

PR Newswire

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyré Robinson has been named Tarrytown, New York Regional President at M&T Bank . In her new role, she will ensure collaboration across all lines of business, and direct community banking activities that advance the bank's localized focus to provide more value for customers, businesses and communities across the region. She will also continue to serve in her previous role as Business Banking Lead for the Tarrytown and Hudson Valley regions, a role she held since 2020.

Under its local engagement model, M&T separates the geographic areas it serves into community regions led by regional presidents. Because they know their communities best, these regionally based teams work to create differentiated strategies to serve their markets, combining the capabilities of a large institution with the care and empathy of a neighborhood bank. They also make decisions locally about community activities, grants and lending.

"Tyré has a proven track record of building trust and fostering collaboration among diverse communities, while contributing to inclusive growth in Tarrytown neighborhoods," said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank senior executive vice president and head of community banking. "With her local knowledge and personal commitment to making a difference in people's lives, Tyré will be an outstanding leader for this region."

Throughout her tenure with M&T Bank, Robinson was responsible for building and managing small business banking and consumer relationships across Westchester, Rockland and Connecticut. Robinson also conceptualized and implemented the Brand Builder Program which helped more than 250 employees take an active role in their career development. She is also a sponsor for the Equity One Sponsorship program, an overarching education and awareness campaign that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The program specifically aims to increase Black and Brown team members in senior management and leadership roles within M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust.

Robinson co-founded M&T's African American Resource Group of New York and New Jersey (AARG). As a chair member of the Professional Development Committee for AARG, Robinson facilitates personal branding workshops and mentors employees of diverse backgrounds, including many women. Additionally, as a Multicultural Banking Advisor to M&T, she supports the bank's efforts to connect with multicultural consumers, identify and designate multicultural banking centers and certify bilingual branch employees.

Robinson earned her Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from The Stern School of Business at New York University and is an alumna of the Rising Leadership Development Program (RLDP). She is a member of M&T's Women in Networking (WIN) and HOLA Employee Resource Group (ERPs).

