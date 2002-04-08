Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, June 22, 2022, after the market closes.



Steelcase Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, via live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SCS2022 . A replay will be available after the webcast concludes.

