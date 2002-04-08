Cytek Biosciences to Host Inaugural Analyst and Investor Day

FREMONT, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek® Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) ( CTKB) announced today that it will host its inaugural Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday June 22, with presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.



At this event, Cytek will highlight its portfolio of proprietary technology and related market opportunities, and host a series of presentations by various industry KOLs. Members of the leadership team will also participate in Q&A during the event.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Cytek’s investor relations website, https://investors.cytekbio.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the presentation.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences ( CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system and certain reagents for use therewith, which are available for clinical use in countries where the regulatory approval has been obtained from the local regulatory authorities, including China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures. Please contact your local sales representatives for the status of local regulatory approval.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( www.cytekbio.com ), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

