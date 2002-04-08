Icosavax to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icosavax, Inc. ( ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle platform technology to develop combination vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision of creating pan-respiratory vaccines for older adults, today announced that the company will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place from June 8-10, 2022.



Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.icosavax.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the panel discussion for approximately 30 days.

About Icosavax

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision for combination and pan-respiratory vaccines. Icosavax’s VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax’s pipeline includes vaccine candidates targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), and an emerging program in influenza. Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

For more information, visit www.icosavax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the company’s expectation regarding the prophylactic and commercial potential of its vaccine product candidates and its platform technology. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business, including, without limitation: the early stage of the company’s development efforts; the company’s approach to the development of vaccine candidates, which is a novel and unproven approach; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate immunogenicity or efficacy of the company’s vaccine candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; and other risks described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

