Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held in Chicago on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, including a presentation at 12:40 pm CT. The replay of the presentation will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference, being held in Boston on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, including a presentation at 3:35 pm ET.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

