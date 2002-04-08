Fossil Group, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. ( FOSL) announced today that the Company will participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6, 2022. Jeff Boyer, Chief Operating Officer and Sunil Doshi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and host one-on-one meetings the same day.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com .

Investor Relations Contact:



Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

(858) 722-7815

[email protected]