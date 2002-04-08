Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. ( APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.





The conference events will be available via a live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in complement, we ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years with the approval of the first and only targeted C3 therapy. We are advancing this science to continually develop transformative medicines for people living with rare, retinal, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Meredith Kaya

[email protected]

617.599.8178