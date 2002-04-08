GBT to Host Investor Conference Call on Friday, June 10 and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Conference call and webcast will include data presented at EHA 2022 and business and R&D updates

Company to also participate in the William Blair and Goldman Sachs investor conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ( GBT, Financial) ( GBT) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. ET) to discuss data on its sickle cell programs presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress and to provide business and R&D updates. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or +1 (201) 493-6780 (international). A live webcast including presentation slides can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. The archived webcast will be available for three months following the event.

In addition, GBT will participate at the following investor conferences:

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. GBT will present on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:40 a.m. CT; and

Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. GBT will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 15, at 8:40 a.m. PT.

The presentation and fireside chat will each be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available for one month following each event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( GBT, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, starting with sickle cell disease (SCD). Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of SCD, a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved medicine that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in Phase 3 development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company’s next generation HbS polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

