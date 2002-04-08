Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave, Inc. ( DAVE, DAVEW) (“Dave” or the “Company”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and CEO, and Kyle Beilman, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences.



On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Company will participate in a Direct to Consumer FinTech panel discussion at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 10:45am ET.





On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 2:30pm ET.



The Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Dave’s investor relations website at https://investors.dave.com.

About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

Contacts

Media

[email protected]

Investors

[email protected]



