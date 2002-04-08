JOANN Announces Participation at William Blair Growth Stock Conference

HUDSON, Ohio, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. ( JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. Wade Miquelon, President and CEO, and Matt Susz, CFO, are scheduled to present on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. Central Time (4:20 pm Eastern Time).



The presentation will be webcast live at http://investors.joann.com/. Management will also hold meetings with institutional investors during the conference. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 846 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ajay Jain

[email protected]

330-463-8585

Corporate Communications:

Amanda Hayes

[email protected]

216-296-5887