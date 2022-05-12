Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 12, 2022

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Thursday, June 16th. Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

