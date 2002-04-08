Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, : KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2022.
The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2022 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).
Board of Directors voting results
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|Ian Atkinson
|818,552,633
|97.68%
|19,425,689
|2.32%
|Kerry D. Dyte
|824,194,573
|98.36%
|13,783,748
|1.64%
|Glenn A. Ives
|828,957,429
|98.92%
|9,020,893
|1.08%
|Ave G. Lethbridge
|822,031,204
|98.10%
|15,947,117
|1.90%
|Elizabeth D. McGregor
|828,610,027
|98.88%
|9,368,295
|1.12%
|Catherine E. McLeod-Seltzer
|745,258,792
|88.94%
|92,719,530
|11.06%
|Kelly J. Osborne
|823,834,258
|98.31%
|14,144,063
|1.69%
|J. Paul Rollinson
|829,059,653
|98.94%
|8,918,668
|1.06%
|David A. Scott
|829,143,995
|98.95%
|8,834,327
|1.05%
Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:
Appointment of auditors
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|898,743,904
|97.10%
|26,884,653
|2.90%
“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes against
|% withheld
|759,370,975
|90.61%
|78,737,593
|9.39%
A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, Canada, Russia and Ghana. Our focus on delivering value is based on our core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
[email protected]
Source: Kinross Gold Corp.