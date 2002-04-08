APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

HOUSTON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation ( APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.



The dividend on common shares is payable Aug. 22, 2022, to stockholders of record on July 22, 2022, at a rate of 12.5 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi Website: www.apacorp.com

