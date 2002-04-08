Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian ( APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3:45 p.m., Eastern Time.





Berenberg Thematic Software Days Conference 2022. Management will be presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian



Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

703-442-8844

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

703-442-1067

[email protected]



Source: Appian Corporation