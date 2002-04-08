Amcomri Entertainment Appoints Michelle Sangster to Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) ( AMNNF), a global producer and distributor of independent movies, TV series and documentaries, announced today that Michelle Sangster has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Sangster, with more than 25 years of experience as a human resources (HR) professional, has a proven track record in strategic organizational development. Her leadership qualities have been tested and validated across many industries in times of enterprise-wide change, mergers and acquisitions, and other organizational inflection points.

Ms. Sangster currently leads the Global Human Resources team at Eclipse Automation, an automation company, with responsibilities in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from McMaster University, as well as professional certifications in Human Resources Management, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Executive Coaching.

“Michelle is a transformational leader with a history of developing targeted HR strategies to support the ambitious growth plans of organizations,” said Paul McGowan, Non-Executive Chairman of Amcomri. “Her big-picture vision and rich business acumen will be strong assets for the Board as Amcomri embarks on its own profitable growth path.”

In connection with the appointment of Ms. Sangster, the Board of Directors was increased to eight, three of whom are independent. As a result, the Company is no longer required to rely on the exemption granted by the NEO Exchange in connection with the listing of Amcomri’s common shares.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) ( AMNNF) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at www.amcomrientertainmentinc.com.

