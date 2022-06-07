Kornit Digital Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. ( KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat discussion and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following conferences:

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date : Tuesday, June 7, 2022

: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Fireside Chat Discussion Time : 12:20 pm ET

: 12:20 pm ET Click here for webcast



Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date : Wednesday, June 8, 2022

: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Fireside Chat Discussion Time : 10:55 am ET

: 10:55 am ET Click here for webcast



The fireside chat discussions will also be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at https://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact:

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]