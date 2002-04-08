REVISION - HTG to Host Scientific Webinar Featuring Customer Use of the HTG Transcriptome Panel in Preclinical and Clinical Programs

TUCSON, Ariz., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. ( HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced that it will be hosting a scientific webinar titled “Integration of the HTG Transcriptome Panel into Preclinical and Clinical Programs to Drive Precision Medicine Research” on June 23, 2022.



This webinar will feature Pete Ansell, Ph.D., Scientific Director and Research Fellow, Precision Medicine Oncology at AbbVie. Dr. Ansell will discuss how his team at AbbVie has overcome many challenges they have previously faced using FFPE clinical samples by integrating HTG’s innovative HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP) into their biomarker strategies.

The presentation will be facilitated by Marian Navratil, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research and Development at HTG, who will highlight the design and performance of HTP based on HTG’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology.

Details of the webinar are below:

Date: Thursday, June 23 Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time Duration: 60 minutes Access: Click to Register

About HTG:



HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

HTG Investor Contact:



Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: [email protected]



