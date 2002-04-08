Vyant Bio Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) ( VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Today, Vyant Bio announced that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”) to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages.

Jay Roberts, Vyant Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent scientific activities, clinical achievements, and upcoming clinical milestones prompted Vyant Bio to select Skyline as our investor relations firm. Vyant Bio is developing and bringing important therapeutic assets into our pipeline that we expect to enhance shareholder value. Vyant Bio believes that Skyline’s strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for us as we accelerate clinical discovery and development. Skyline is a skilled partner who will work closely with us to communicate our message to the investing public.”

“Vyant Bio is very excited about our 2022 and 2023 expected milestones. We intend to bring our repurposed drug candidate, VYNT-0126 to treat Rett Syndrome, into clinical trials in the first half of 2023. Vyant Bio’s first two novel drug candidates, for Rett Syndrome and CDKL5, are in the lead identification phase of discovery with our R&D teams, and our familial Parkinson’s Disease indication, in collaboration with Organotherapeutics, is entering into compound screenings and enhancing our iPSC organoid disease modeling in the discovery stage. Our cutting-edge application of AI technologies and Vyant Bio’s own analytics for interrogating the biology through our own proprietary machine learning system should allow Vyant to advance and report our lead candidates for these two programs late this year, as we move into the lead optimization phase early in 2023,” concluded Mr. Roberts.

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome biotechnology company Vyant Bio to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. Vyant is entering an exciting scientific discovery and advancement stage, and we are delighted to provide assistance in effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base, while broadening awareness of the Company within the U.S. financial community.”

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) (Nadsaq:VYNT), is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to market. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates, and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

