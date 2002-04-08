PureGold Announces Extension of Waiver Period by Sprott Resource Lending

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its lending partner, Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP (“Sprott”) has agreed to extend the period wherein it will waive any existing defaults under its Credit Agreement, Stream Purchase Agreement, and Production Payment Agreement with the Company (“Waiver Period”) from May 15, 2022 to May 23, 2022. The details of the Waiver Period and other terms of the Company’s agreement with Sprott are included in the Company’s press release dated April 22, 2022.



PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in the very heart of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company owns and operates the PureGold Mine, which entered commercial production in 2021 after the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facilities. Gold reserves and resources are centered on a forty-seven square kilometre property with significant discovery potential. PureGold’s strategy is to pursue operational excellence today while investing in systematic exploration and phased expansions to fuel discovery and growth for the future.1

