Amendment to Articles Becomes Effective

MONTREAL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (the “Company” or “Nuvei”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announced today the approval by the Québec Superior Court of its previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (“CBCA”) effecting amendments to its articles of amalgamation to add certain constrained securities ownership provisions to facilitate compliance with applicable laws, including in respect of certain share ownership restrictions and suitability requirements. Following receipt of the Court’s final order, the Company’s articles of arrangement were filed under the CBCA and became effective as of June 1, 2022.



Further details regarding the amendments to Nuvei’s articles are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated April 14, 2022, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

