Zealand Pharma Announces Appointment of David M. Kendall, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. June 2, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S ( ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced the appointment of David M. Kendall, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kendall most recently served as Senior Global Medical Advisor at Zealand and has more than 35 years of experience in diabetes and metabolic disease, with a broad-based career in research, education, clinical care and the pharmaceutical industry.

“Dr. Kendall’s expertise will be critical to Zealand in his new role as Chief Medical Officer, particularly as we refocus efforts on advancing our unique research and development pipeline,” said Adam Steensberg, Chief Executive Officer, Zealand Pharma. “Since joining our team in 2020, David has provided invaluable expertise, giving strong medical and scientific direction for multiple clinical programs across our pipeline. We look forward to benefitting even further from his leadership as we approach multiple upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones.”

“It is an honor to take on this role during such an exciting and transformative time for Zealand,” said Dr. Kendall, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Zealand Pharma. “I’m delighted to continue working alongside Dr. Steensberg and the rest of the management team as we refocus our efforts on advancing our clinical pipeline. We remain energized to work on the development of our novel peptide-based medicines, which we believe offer the potential to improve the lives of patients with significant unmet medical needs.”

Before joining Zealand Pharma, David held a number of senior leadership positions in clinical and academic medicine and in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has served as Chief Medical Officer for MannKind Corporation, VP - Medical Affairs and Distinguished Medical Fellow at Eli Lilly and Company and as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for the American Diabetes Association. His clinical career included roles as both Chief of Clinical Services and Medical Director at the International Diabetes Center and as faculty at the University of Minnesota. He completed his medical and specialty training at the University of Minnesota Medical School and received his undergraduate degree at St. Olaf College.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S ( ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

