LAVA Therapeutics to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( LVTX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY.



Presentation Details

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 11:30-11:55 a.m. EDT

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the LAVA Therapeutics website at: https://ir.lavatherapeutics.com/news-events/events. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. LAVA-051, the Company’s lead candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia, is enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2a clinical study (NCT04887259). A Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is also enrolling (NCT05369000). For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

