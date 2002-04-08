R.A. McDonough Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners ( PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that R.A. McDonough has joined the Firm as a Partner.



Based in Los Angeles, Mr. McDonough will provide strategic and financial advice to clients across North America. He will establish and head the Firm’s North American Power & Utilities practice in the Industrials group and work closely with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., the Energy business of PWP, across our traditional and energy transition advisory efforts.

Mr. McDonough joins PWP with more than three decades of experience advising clients on M&A and strategic transactions, as well as equity and debt financings, across a number of sectors. Prior to joining PWP, Mr. McDonough served as a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, where he led the firm’s Western U.S. Energy practice, advising leading energy, utility, renewable and clean tech companies. Previously, Mr. McDonough served as Head of J.P. Morgan’s General Industries-West Investment Banking Group. Mr. McDonough joined J.P. Morgan upon Chase's acquisition of The Beacon Group, where he was a Partner. He began his career in Merrill Lynch’s Industrial Banking Group. Mr. McDonough holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College.

“We are thrilled to welcome R.A. to the Firm. The Power and Utilities sector represents a significant market opportunity for PWP. R.A.’s trusted industry knowledge will be key to building and enhancing our offerings in this sector and expanding on the success we have achieved in Europe,” said Peter Weinberg, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “R.A. also has an impressive track record advising major energy clients on marquee transactions. In addition, he has advised on some of the largest renewables M&A transactions in history and advised leading companies in the rapidly evolving energy transition space. He will provide senior focus and leadership to accelerate our existing efforts in this large, important area and enable us to provide additional sector expertise to our clients and drive growth across the Firm.”

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 600 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

