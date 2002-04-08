Datasea Announces Sales Model Enhancement and Forges New Marketing Partnership to Expand Distribution of 5G Messaging Solutions

BEIJING, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., ( DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Jingwei"), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has upgraded the sales model, and entered into a marketing partnership agreement with Shenzhen Daxin Jike Association (“Daxin Jike”) to further strengthen presence of 5G Messaging solutions in China.



The Company has upgraded the sales model and adopted an integrated sales strategy to boost sales to better promote business development and meet with the demand of customers, which includes: 1) an expansion of the sales team for direct sales; 2) utilizing sales and marketing partners; 3) joint marketing mode; 4) the enterprise key customer project cooperation mode.

Daxin Jike shall work with Shuhai Jingwei under the marketing partnership agreement. As a national association serving and uniting technology companies, Daxin Jike has a large number of small and medium-sized business customers who have extensive market promotion needs. Daxin Jike intends to help its customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in the marketing by leveraging Shuhai Jingwei’s 5G integrated message marketing cloud platform (“5G IMMCP”) and related 5G messaging technology services and solutions.

“Our new partnership with Daxin Jike is an important milestone in our continued transformation to a diversified product portfolio with improving profit margin,” said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea. “The national scale of Daxin Jike ensures that we can reach customers in the tech sector precisely, assist them to rapidly deploy 5G IMMCP and empower their marketing efforts. This represents an opportunity for Datasea to expand our go-to-market reach through the co-selling efforts we have identified with trusted partners.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

