Manhattan Associates Lays Out the Blueprint for Agile and Sustainable Supply Chain Commerce at Momentum 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates’ stated purpose is to ‘move life and commerce forward’ and this tenet has never been more important than it is today. Few industries have undergone more upheaval in recent years than the global supply chain. From responding to shifts in consumer demand to building a flexible technology platform to helping the world’s top brands adopt more sustainable business practices, Manhattan is the leading change agent for supply chain commerce.



This week, Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) is hosting the 2022 Manhattan Momentum conference in Hollywood, Florida. Over 1,000 executives from hundreds of top global brands are coming together to discuss these market changes, see the latest supply chain commerce innovations and learn industry best practices.

Eddie Capel, Manhattan’s president and CEO, will kick off the conference with a keynote address focused on the many ways Manhattan is helping companies react to these changes and transform their operations to successfully navigate uncertainty.

Sanjeev Siotia, Manhattan’s senior vice president and CTO, will follow with a discussion of the technologies needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace. Rapid change requires solutions that are lean and efficient, flexible and customizable, and provide continuous access to innovation. Siotia will highlight how Manhattan’s microservices-based, cloud-native architecture is able to meet these needs.

Sustainability is also a major theme of this year’s conference. Manhattan is partnering with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every Momentum attendee, supporting One Tree Planted’s mission of protecting the planet through the reforestation, conservation and protection of endangered forests around the world.

Many Manhattan customers, including industry leaders like AmerisourceBergen, Floor & Decor, L’Oreal, and Sysco, will also discuss how they are building more agile and sustainable supply chains. Markus Voss, Global CIO and COO of Supply Chain for DHL, will describe how Manhattan’s solutions are helping one of the world’s largest logistics providers keep up with a rapidly changing market and world. Voss will also outline DHL’s focus on climate change and highlight the company’s commitment to having 100% carbon neutral facilities by 2025 and zero transportation emissions by 2050.

Michael Relich, Co-CEO of PacSun, will share perspectives of how the popular American retail clothing brand relies on Manhattan technology to connect with today’s fully digital consumer. The innovative retailer has gone to great lengths to give Gen Z consumers the cutting-edge shopping experience they are demanding. The company leveraged Manhattan Active Omni solutions to provide them with this modern, seamless shopping experience.

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .