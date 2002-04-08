AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Order for AVA and ROSA Security Robots from Romanian Dealer Civitas Group

Detroit, Michigan, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order from Civitas PSG, one of the largest security companies in Romania for an AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) access control device, and one ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) robotic surveillance unit.

This will be RAD’s first deployment in the European market for AVA, capable of performing all functions of a security guard at a controlled gate of entry. “The RAD solutions are certainly catching on with our clients,” said Rene Pasculescu, CEO at Civitas Group. “We have a large logistics client that is actively working to reduce their security costs. Deploying AVA at the guard gate and ROSA on the property’s perimeter will drastically cut their costs, while providing a secure environment.”

“Rene and the entire team at Civitas have been the ideal distributor for RAD in the EU,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Their sales funnel is full of RAD solutions, and we can expect to announce additional sales activity and deployments in the near future.”

“The EU market has additional hurdles to entry specifically related to GDPR compliance and CE related requirements. Our strategic investments in our team, our technology and our cyber and process controls allow us to cost-effectively open this huge new market,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “We appreciate Civitas leading the charge in Europe and we look forward to a growing association as they bring world-class clients into the RAD family.”

AITX achieved SOC2 Type I certification in 2021 and is currently undergoing an audit required for Type II accreditation. Additional related certifications for GDPR, CE and ISO27001 are either underway or under consideration.

“It’s always been part of our overall strategy to build a world class technology library. Our achievement of obtaining these globally recognized compliance certificates shows our capabilities and willingness to be world class. If we’re to play substantially with Fortune 500 clients and in the government space, it’s absolutely required,” Reinharz concluded.

AVA is a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates and other controlled points of entry. AVA takes full advantage of the RAD Software Suite providing an ideal solution for logistics and distribution centers, storage yards, parking structures and lots, corporate campuses; anywhere that increased visibility is needed at a fraction of the cost.

At ISC West in late March, AVA was named a winner of the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards in the category of Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices and Peripherals. “At ISC West, Steve gave me a personal demonstration of AVA 3.0, which is a remarkably innovative access control device that our logistics clients should embrace,” Pasculescu concluded.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @ SteveReinharz .

