LKQ Corporation Releases Its 2021 Sustainability Report And Unveils Its New Brand Identity

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation ( LKQ) today released its 2021 Sustainability Report and unveiled its new brand identity, reflecting the Company’s transformation from a salvage dismantler and recycler to a leading global value-added and sustainable distributor of vehicle parts, accessories, and services.



2021 Sustainability Report

LKQ Corporation is proud to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) accomplishments.

“LKQ is improving the world one part at a time. As the largest recycler of automobiles in the world, we have a longstanding commitment to ESG that is central to our strategy of delivering a more sustainable future for both LKQ and our planet while driving lasting value for our stakeholders,” said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to environmental stewardship, our social impact initiatives and strong governance structure underpin the long-term strength and success of our business. This year’s report underscores our enhanced approach to include a holistic ESG focus across our global organization, and I am thrilled to share our disclosures and accomplishments.”

We encourage all stakeholders to read LKQ’s Sustainability Report, which is available on the Company’s website at https://www.lkqcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/2021-LKQ-Sustainability-Report-FINAL.pdf.

New Brand Identity

When the Company was founded in 1998, our goal was to revolutionize the vehicle parts industry by offering high-quality, recycled OEM parts through a vast network of salvage facilities across North America. These recycled parts offered an attractive value proposition to the mechanical and collision repair industry and were known for their “Like, Kind, and Quality,” a term the Company embraced and simplified as its core brand “LKQ.” Over time, and with the success of changing the landscape of vehicle recycling and distribution in North America, the Company expanded into various other products and geographies, ultimately creating a leading global provider of alternative and specialty parts and services to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. Today, the Company has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan with approximately 46,000 employees serving customers in over 26 countries. The meaning of “LKQ” has also evolved to “Leadership, Know-how, and Quality.”

“Our new brand identity and logo, along with the positioning tagline of “Keeping you moving,” enables the Company to project an updated and modern image to our stakeholders. Far more than just three simple letters, our enhanced brand identity signifies who we are and what makes our market leading positions unique. It also validates our strategy of building a resilient business for the long-term and one that is positioned to take advantage of the exciting growth opportunities in the global automotive industry,” says Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The new brand will be rolled out across the globe and includes a newly launched website. The improved site will provide an enhanced experience for stakeholders and be a valuable resource to understand our business, solutions, culture, and commitment to our people.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, recreational, and performance vehicles.

