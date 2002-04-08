EzFill Launches Emergency Fuel Services Program Ahead of Prime Hurricane Season

Mobile fuel delivery provider to assist consumers

in Florida during their times of need

MIAMI, FL, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“ EzFill ” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, today announced the launch of its Emergency Fuel Services program for residential customers.

The EzFill Fuel Guarantee Program ensures the Company’s new and existing subscription clients are able to use the EzFill App to have their gas tanks filled up during a hurricane or other severe weather event. Customers simply need to open the app on their mobile device, provide their location, and schedule a delivery time for a technician to fuel their vehicle. The cost of an EzFill subscription is $9.99 per month for unlimited deliveries.

“Floridians are all too familiar with the exceptionally long lines that form at local gas stations during hurricanes and other emergencies, with no guarantee that fuel will be available. The EzFill Fuel Guarantee Program provides our members with peace of mind knowing their vehicles will be topped off without having to leave the comfort and safety of their homes or places of work, in addition to having a full tank of gas in case of the need to evacuate for any reason,” said Michael DeVoe, COO of EzFill. “As a market leader in innovation, the EzFill Fuel Guarantee Program is the first of its kind in the United States for residential customers. Furthermore, we will be placing our trucks in strategic locations to assist the public during weather emergencies.”

Additional services being launched by EzFill ahead of the prime hurricane season include its Generator Guarantee Program, and Fuel Pop Up Gas Stations:

The EzFill Generator Guarantee Program eliminates the threat of power outages at condominiums, hospitals, assisted living facilities, and other places of business by providing the fuel and expertise needed to keep generators running throughout an emergency.

EzFill Fuel Pop Up Gas Stations will be placed at essential locations during times of emergencies, with customers able to follow the Company on Facebook and Instagram to find out where its mobile fuel delivery trucks are located.



About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in commercial and consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

