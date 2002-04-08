VERB's MARKET Platform to Host DOLL 10 Livestream Shopping Event on May 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that Doll 10, a leading brand of clean beauty products that uses naturally derived ingredients, will begin hosting livestream shopping events on MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform, on May 26, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET. The events will be livestreamed from Doll 10’s MARKET storefront. Click here to RSVP.



Doll 10 was founded by former wellness doctor and chiropractor Doris Dalton to provide high-performance beauty products for women that are clean, cruelty-free, and clinically proven. Powered by 10 skin repairing ingredients that provide nutrition to the skin, Doll 10’s line of beauty products is formulated without sulfates, parabens, and 1,300+ banned, harmful ingredients.

“I am delighted to start livestreaming on MARKET’s cutting-edge platform to make our products available 24/7 to a wide audience of women,” said Dr. Dalton, President of Doll 10. “I created Doll 10 to make women feel beautiful with products that are good for their skin. By demonstrating our natural beauty products – such as the T.C.E Super Coverage Talc-free Serum Powder, the T.C.E Super Coverage Treatment Concealer, and the Lash Miracle Lifting Mascara – making them easily available for purchase during the live event, and answering questions from live viewers, we are expanding our reach dramatically so that women can steal 10 minutes out of their day to get ‘dolled up.’”

“We are very pleased to welcome Doll 10 and Dr. Doris Dalton to MARKET,” said John Rizzo, VERB SVP of Content and Brand Partnerships. “Doll 10 has become a global success on QVC and HSN, and we are thrilled that it is adding a new distribution channel with powerful livestream capabilities that allow interaction with viewers and an always-open storefront. Doll 10’s livestream events will also be available for viewing as shoppable replays on Doll 10’s MARKET storefront. We are gearing up for more events as we get closer to our themed category festivals on July 26-28.”

About MARKET

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

