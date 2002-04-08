Novo Reports Scheduling of 2022 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) has been scheduled for June 28, 2022 at 4pm PDT.



Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders and colleagues and the broader community, the Company asks that shareholders not attend the Meeting in person and instead requests that shareholders vote by proxy using the enclosed instrument of proxy/voting instruction form accompanying the Meeting notice and information circular. No management presentation will be made at the Meeting. However, if you wish to attend the Meeting in person despite this request, you must contact Diane Barley ([email protected]) by June 16, 2022 so that you may be informed of, and confirm your agreement with, the applicable conditions of attendance. Please see the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com, for further details of the Meeting.

Recognizing the important opportunity that an annual meeting provides shareholders to both hear from, and communicate with, management, a presentation and virtual question and answer period will be organized immediately subsequent to the Meeting, details of which will be announced in the near future.

Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at [email protected] or +1-416-543-3120.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“ Michael Spreadborough ”

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO