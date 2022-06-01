HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) Investors With Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ( ENOB) investors with significant losses to submit your transactions now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations.



Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ( ENOB, Financial) Investigation:

Specifically, the investigation focuses on Enochian’s repeated assurances that “[m]any of the techniques utilized in the development of our product candidates have been developed by Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu,” whom the company needs to retain to achieve its research, development, regulatory approvals and commercialization objectives.

Enochian’s claimed need for Gumrukcu and the utility of his “techniques” came into serious question beginning on May 25, 2022, when the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont announced Gumrukcu was arrested after having been charged by a federal grand jury with conspiring to use interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the murder of Gregory Davis was potentially motivated by Davis’ threat to inform the FBI that Gumrukcu and his brother were defrauding Davis in a multi-million-dollar oil deal.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled “Miracle Cures and Murder-For-Hire: How A Spoon-Bending Turkish Magician Built A $600 Million Nasdaq-Listed Scam Based On A Lifetime Of Lies.” Among other things, Hindenburg observed that Gumrukcu has extensive criminal issues that have been known to Enochian’s board and executives for years and “this firewalking fraudster hasn’t developed cures for some of humanity’s most horrible diseases.” Hindenburg also revealed Gumrukcu fabricated his credentials, engaged in the unauthorized practice of medicine, published no peer-reviewed scientific research, and siphoned about $20 million from Enochian shareholders. Hindenburg also reported that a former company executive explained that he left the company after he concluded Gumrukcu lied about his work on Enochian’s HIV project and that Enochian’s “culture of secrecy” discouraged management from questioning “financial movements” and Gumrukcu’s credentials.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Enochian misrepresented Gumrukcu’s background, accomplishments, and its need for him to achieve any semblance of commercial success,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Enochian should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

