Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (: BBWI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on June 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

Bath & Body Works:
